New photographs issues by South Ribble Borough Council show that the groundworks of Jubilee Gardens have been completed, and the super structure is the next phase of construction.

The development will spring up on land next to South Ribble Borough Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, on West Paddock. The authority itself is behind the project, which will feature 75-self-contained apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s. It will also include communal spaces for residents, as well as a bistro and a hair and beauty salon, which will both be open to the public.