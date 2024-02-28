News you can trust since 1886
New pictures show groundwork is complete on Leyland's £17.8m apartment development for over-55s

The scheme sits next to South Ribble Borough Council's offices.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:58 GMT

Construction work at a new multi-million pound over-55s development in Leyland, has really started to take shape.

New photographs issues by South Ribble Borough Council show that the groundworks of Jubilee Gardens have been completed, and the super structure is the next phase of construction.

The development will spring up on land next to South Ribble Borough Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, on West Paddock. The authority itself is behind the project, which will feature 75-self-contained apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s. It will also include communal spaces for residents, as well as a bistro and a hair and beauty salon, which will both be open to the public.

In total, it will cost around £18m, with Caddick Construction, the main contractor, pledging a £6.6m social value investment in Leyland and the wider Lancashire area.

Workers on site at Jubilee Gardens, West Paddock.

1. Workers on site at Jubilee Gardens, West Paddock.

Workers on site at Jubilee Gardens, West Paddock. Photo: SRBC

Materials on site.

2. Materials on site.

Materials on site. Photo: SRBC

You can see rooms starting to emerge

3. You can see rooms starting to emerge

You can see rooms starting to emerge Photo: SRBC

This is how it will look when finished.

4. This is how it will look when finished.

This is how it will look when finished. Photo: SRBC

