The Foxhall and Reflex came onto the open market with an asking price of £775,000 in August 2023, going under offer in January 2024 when the vendor and purchaser entered into an “exclusivity period”.

The property has been purchased by the Ma Kelly’s Group and it will join the now eighth strong chain of pubs and bars.

Paul Kelly said: “We are really pleased to acquire this freehold property and we will soon be announcing our plans for it, but rest assured that we will be bringing something very special to the Central Pier area.”

Fleurets Property Specialists have helped with the sale.

Commenting on the deal, Tim Martin, Divisional Director of Fleurets North West said, “This is a substantial property on The Promenade and pleasingly, there was strong competition for it. Given the purchaser’s intended investment and new operation, this feels like good news for this part of Blackpool.”

What more do we know about Ma Kelley’s plans?

Explaining his plans for the venue, Paul’s son, Frankie Kelly told the Gazette “We’re doing a Ma Kelly’s on the promenade but the first floor is going to be called Legend’s Sports Bar so it will be full of TVs, memorabilia. The downstairs will be Ma Kelley’s with the Ma Kelley’s entertainment seven days a week. We just always wanted a Ma Kelley’s on the prom and we’ve finally got our hands on one.”

When asked for further details on how much the venue will cost to refurbish or when they plan to reopen, Frankie says he was not sure yet, although he hopes to open the venue in time for the Summer.

Ma Kellys, 67 Talbot Rd, Blackpool. If you're after a funky, boisterous local for cabaret shows, karaoke nights and dancing then this is the spot!

The refurbishment on the venue has already begun however, with Frankie even getting the ball rolling before completing the purchase.

Back in March, an application was validated for the site of the former Reflext and Foxhall pub (located at 193-197 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5DL) to “display 7 externally illuminated high level fascia signs, 2 non illuminated projecting signs and various high level colour changing vertical trunking lights to both Promenade and Foxhall Square elevations… following refurbishment of property”

Although the application form did not say what the signs would be showcasing, the applicant's details were down as Frankie Kelly of 44-46 Queens Promenade, the address at which Ma Kellys Showboat & Uncle Tom's Sports Bar sits.