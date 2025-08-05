New mural coming to Preston Market for its 150th birthday

As part of the 150-year anniversary celebrations for Preston Market’s historic canopy, a brand-new mural by acclaimed local artist Shawn Sharpe will be officially unveiled.

The reveal, hosted by local radio favourite, John Gillmore with artist Shawn Sharpe in attendance, kicks off two days of Victorian themed festivities at Preston Markets, featuring street performers and a ‘best dressed’ Victorian costume competition on Saturday, August 16.

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “The mural is a fantastic addition to Preston Markets and a fitting way to celebrate the canopy’s 150-year legacy. It’s not just a piece of art, it’s a tribute to generations of traders, shoppers and communities who’ve made the market what it is today.

“The installation reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in Preston’s heritage while creating vibrant, welcoming spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

Preston Markts will soon be home to a brand new mural courtesy of local artist Shawn Sharpe (pictured). | submit

Known for his vibrant, large-scale works that celebrate community and heritage, Sharpe’s latest piece has been specially commissioned to honour the market’s rich history and lasting place at the heart of Preston life.

Artist Shawn Sharpe added: “As someone from Preston, this project means a lot to me. I’ve been coming to the market since I was a kid, and I still shop here regularly, so having a chance to create something that celebrates its 150-year history is an honour.”

The mural installation will remail a permanent feature within the Market Hall.

The public are welcome to watch the unveiling at 10am on Friday, August 15 inside Preston Market Hall.

The celebrations for Preston Market’s 150th annviersary were announced in May as part ‘Love Your Local Market’ fortnight.

Between Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16, visitors to Preston Market’s celebration can expect traditional characters such as Victorian strong men, penny-farthing-riding policeman along with live performances and family-friendly activities.

A special heritage tour will offer insights into the markets rich history whilst a curated display - developed in collaboration with a history student from the University of Lancashire will showcase the markets' story through the decades.

More details will be announced.