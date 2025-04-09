New management of the Gables pub in Leyland make announcement and send message to customers
The Gables located at 2 Hough Lane recently underwent a management change with Andy Wright and Ryan Collier taking charge.
Announcing the news on their social media, they said: “We are both very happy, excited and privileged to become the new custodians of The Gables!
“We would like to thank Maria to taking great care of The Gables whilst we went through the application process. She has been a hit with the staff, the customers and ourselves, Maria will be truly missed!”
Issuing a welcoming message to their customers, they added: “The baton has now been passed and we look forward to making the The Gables a warm, welcoming, attractive place for our regulars, locals and new customers."
The pair added that they would be asking customers for their valued input.
They said: “As we gear up to fill our diary with exciting live events for the rest of 2025, we want to hear from you! Who are the local artists you’re eager to see?
“Your input is invaluable to us, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable experiences together.”
