New Longridge takeaway Cluckers promises to provide 'crispiest and juiciest chicken' in town
Opening in the former Roast & Deli shop on Berry Lane, Cluckers will welcome its first customers from 7am this Friday (November 22).
In the space of just four weeks, the store has been transformed into a smart space featuring neon signs, panelled walls and digital menus.
Food lovers will be able to choose from a variety of burgers, wraps and more which will all use fresh British chicken delivered daily.
Owner Shaune Neale, 37, said: “I’ve been working 14-hour days to get the shop ready.
“We’ll be using top-quality ingredients to create the crispiest and juiciest chicken in town.
“It’s all Instagrammable and we have space for 12 people to sit down and enjoy their meals.”
Signature dishes will include the ‘Clucking Hell’ and ‘Mother Clucker’ burgers, but customers will have the option to mix and match toppings to make their own creation.
Full and half rotisserie chickens will also be available as well as a kids menu and a variety of sides including mozzarella sticks, jalapeño peppers and halloumi fries.
The takeaway will also offer several breakfast options for those looking for a delicious morning treat.
“We can’t wait to welcome you all,” Shaun added.
Cluckers will be open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Wednesday, and 7am to 10pm Thursday to Saturday.
