25 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire for National Curry Week

Indian cuisine is a favourite for many, but where can you find the best spots in Lancashire?

Whether you're craving a classic balti or a tangy dhansak, there's no denying the nation’s love for Indian food, whether dining in or ordering takeaway.

After hearing that A se Anar in Blackpool was recently named in the Good Food Guide top 100 list, we thought it was the perfect time to shine a light on other fantastic Indian eateries across the county.

A se Anar Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle

Sai Surbhi Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9UP | 4.5 out of 5 (599 Google reviews) | "Absolutely brilliant service, lovely surroundings and lovely staff. Food so tasty" | Google

Meherin Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (293 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google