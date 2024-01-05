3 . To cope with demand and meet the needs of gymnasts in South Ribble, bosses at the City of Preston Gymnastics Club are hoping to open an additional dedicated gymnasium in this warehouse. They are seeking a change of use and alterations to the front elevation to create a new glazed entrance and a new roller shutter opening.

To cope with demand and meet the needs of gymnasts in South Ribble, bosses at the City of Preston Gymnastics Club are hoping to open an additional dedicated gymnasium in this warehouse. They are seeking a change of use and alterations to the front elevation to create a new glazed entrance and a new roller shutter opening. Photo: Google