New homes in Longton dominate this week's planning application list in South Ribble.
There are two separate applications to demolish existing buildings and replace them with small developments of detached homes in both Hall Lane and Drumacre Lane West.
For more details, click on the pages below.
1. Family Beginnings Head Q Ltd is seeking permission to change the use of this residential property to a Family Residential Centre for up to five families at any one time. Children would be aged up to six years.
Family Beginnings Head Q Ltd is seeking permission to change the use of this residential property to a Family Residential Centre for up to five families at any one time. Children would be aged up to six years. Photo: Google
2. Plans have been launched to demolish existing buildings at Springfield Farm, and build five detached houses in their place, as well as one detached garage and a replacement garage with associated access and landscaping. The existing farmhouse would remain.
Plans have been launched to demolish existing buildings at Springfield Farm, and build five detached houses in their place, as well as one detached garage and a replacement garage with associated access and landscaping. The existing farmhouse would remain. Photo: Google
3. To cope with demand and meet the needs of gymnasts in South Ribble, bosses at the City of Preston Gymnastics Club are hoping to open an additional dedicated gymnasium in this warehouse. They are seeking a change of use and alterations to the front elevation to create a new glazed entrance and a new roller shutter opening.
To cope with demand and meet the needs of gymnasts in South Ribble, bosses at the City of Preston Gymnastics Club are hoping to open an additional dedicated gymnasium in this warehouse. They are seeking a change of use and alterations to the front elevation to create a new glazed entrance and a new roller shutter opening. Photo: Google
4. John Parker has applied for a a certificate of lawfulness relating to the development of a stables/storage building at Grange Paddock, Roach Road. The applicant seeks formal confirmation that as the stable/storage building was erected more than four years ago, the development can now be deemed as lawful.
John Parker has applied for a a certificate of lawfulness relating to the development of a stables/storage building at Grange Paddock, Roach Road. The applicant seeks formal confirmation that as the stable/storage building was erected more than four years ago, the development can now be deemed as lawful. Photo: Google