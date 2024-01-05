If passed, this would be a sister house to one already operating by the applicant.

A new Family Residential Centre could be opened at a house in Farington, if new plans get the green light.

Chorley-based Family Beginnings Head Q Ltd has applied for permission to change the use of 420 Croston Road, Farington Moss, Leyland.

The property has previously been used as a children's home, and now Family Beginnings want to be able to support up to five families there at any one time. Each family would be there for 12-14 weeks of parenting support, placed at the centre by Local Authorities. Each family will be a parent/s with a baby or child aged nought to six years.

It would be used as a sister house to another facility already being run by the group.

In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council, the applicant states: "The centre will allow for each family to remain together, where separation into foster care would have been the only alternative. Whilst with us they are supported to make healthy and safe choices in the care of their children and also in the care of themselves. Families that come to us are looking for this last chance."

How would it work?

Each family would have their own bedroom as well as use of a large kitchen-diner area and two large living spaces. There would also be two offices, a laundry room and safe outdoor space.

420 Croston Road, Farington Moss

The applicant continues: "Our current service has been operational for almost two years and we have had amazing feedback/outcomes for the families we support. We support the Local and wider Authorities with much needed placements and the demand for our Service has been phenomenal, hence the need to grow so we can continue to support. It would be our intention to replicate this within the new proposal.

Looking after the families would be a staff team of "carefully selected and experienced family practitioners, a social worker and Ofsted registered manager". There would be two day practitioners and two night practitioners across the week, with the oversight of the social worker and manager. This will create employment and training for up to 12 local people.

Why this location?

Family Beginnings say the area has been purposefully chosen following a location risk assessment, due to its close links with supermarkets, education and employment opportunities, play groups and parks.