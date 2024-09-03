New Hero award to be introduced in Preston in memory of late Winedown bar owner James Douglas Lowe
James Lowe of Winedown in Lancaster Road was killed 'instantly' after his car was struck by a falling tree on a journey back from Durham on Tuesday, August 20.
Mr Lowe, 57 - known as Doogie or Doug - was pronounced dead at the scene on the A683 at Low Haygarth near Sedbergh, Cumbria at around 6pm.
His son Will was a passenger in the BMW 320I but was uninjured.
The pair had been visiting family in the North East over the weekend and attended the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland on the Monday.
In honour of his memory Preston City Centre BID, who run the High Street Heroes annual competition, are introducing an award in Dougie’s memory.
A spokesperson for Preston BID said: “As a tribute to Dougie, and his contribution to Preston’s night time economy, we are introducing ‘The Dougie Lowe City Ambassador Award’.
“The new award, which will return annually, has been introduced to recognise and continually celebrate Dougie’s legacy.
“The recipient will be someone who has made a significant contribution to Preston, over a number of years, and will be determined by a panel of city stakeholders.
“We’d like to thank Dougie’s Winedown family for allowing us to introduce this new award in his honour, and look forward to announcing the nominees, together with the nominees in all the ‘High Street Heroes’ categories for 2024, in the coming weeks’.”
Dougie’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at 12pm at Howe Bridge Crematorium in Lovers’ Lane, Atherton, with those attending asked to wear sports shirts or anything navy blue for Dougie’s beloved Scotland. Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police/report-it, quoting incident number 194 of 20 August 2024 or call 101.
