New Greggs store opens in Freckleton

By Emma Downey
Published 30th May 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 13:08 BST
Form an orderly queue for your sausage rolls and tray bakes as a new Greggs has opened its doors today.

The popular bakery chain famed for its savoury products has opened another store - this time between Freckleton and Warton by the big roundabout on Lytham Road.

Party supply and rental shop Pink Tree Parties Ltd provided the colourful balloons in the brand's blue and yellow themed logo.

The new Greggs store opened its doors in Freckleton earlier today.

They said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new Greggs store today!

"To celebrate this special occasion, we've created a stunning spiral balloon arch that welcomes you with vibrant colours on a rainy day."

In its latest financial results published in January the bakery chain announced it was planning to open between 140 and 160 new stores over the next year.

The majority of the new locations have not been confirmed and will likely be released in batches throughout 2024.

At present the store has 2,500 sites including some in Preston, Chorley, Blackpool and Morecambe.

