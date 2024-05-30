Women charged with stealing £400 pounds worth of clothing from TK Maxx on Fishergate, Preston
Preston Police were called to the store at around 1.30pm yesterday after it was reported shoes, underwear and socks, totalling around £400 had been stolen. The two women were then arrested at the scene.
Liona Mitrache, 23 and Alina Avanu, 23, both from New Hall Lane, Preston have been charged with theft from a shop.
They have both been released on bail and will appear in court on Thursday, August 29.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We have charged two women following a theft from a shop in Preston.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county. The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.