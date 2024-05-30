Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women have been charged with stealing £400 pounds worth of clothing from TK Maxx on Fishergate in Preston.

Preston Police were called to the store at around 1.30pm yesterday after it was reported shoes, underwear and socks, totalling around £400 had been stolen. The two women were then arrested at the scene.

Liona Mitrache, 23 and Alina Avanu, 23, both from New Hall Lane, Preston have been charged with theft from a shop.

They have both been released on bail and will appear in court on Thursday, August 29.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We have charged two women following a theft from a shop in Preston.

“We were called to TK Maxx on Fishergate at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, 29th May, 2024). It was reported shoes, underwear and socks, totalling around £400 had been stolen.

