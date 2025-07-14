A new Greggs earmarked for a Preston retail park looks like it’s moving a step closer to reality.

In 2023, the Brookhouse Group was given permission for a Greggs at Queens Retail Park, in a corner plot between Aldi and Costa Coffee, beside one of the main exits.

Preston City Council agreed that the unit would be single storey and feature a flat roof, with its front elevation facing northwards out onto Ringway. The unit would have a maximum height of 7.4m, a depth of 14.25m and a width of 12.65m, with a 0.75m roof overhang present on the front elevation. The unit would then be completed in metal composite cladding finished in slate grey and oyster (off-white), with large elements of glazing present along the unit’s front and side elevations.

The unit has never been built, but now it looks like things could be moving, with the Brookhouse Group applying to alter the size, positioning and signage.

Where the Greggs will be at Queens Retail Park, Preston (red section) | Parker, Cassidy + Ashton Group Ltd/PCC

Brookhouse Group now want to increase the floor space by 9sqm, move the footprint of the building slightly north and west, introduce a signage board and replace metal cladding with timber cladding on front elevation, as well as alterations to the extent of glazing. No details have been given on dimension changes.

No opening date has been released.

Greggs currently has a Greggs Outlet nearby in London Road, aimed at tackling food waste by selling unsold food at large discounts. In October, it opened a larger unit within St George’s Shopping Centre, creating six new jobs.