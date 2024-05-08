Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston Bus has revealed the future for its historic depot frontage.

The stone-built offices in Deepdale Road was set to be transformed into four apartments as part of a 2022 planning application, but this now won’t be happening.

Last week the Post revealed the new plans for a huge renovation of the depot, which comprise of re-roofing, cladding of two elevations with profile steel cladding, installing roller shutter doors to the north elevation, and drainage to hardstanding.

It was unclear what was happening with the 1914 stone building, but now a spokesman for Rotala, which owns Preston Bus has cleared up any confusion. They said: “The current frontage remains and will now be turned into offices.”

The current workshop will stay in its current layout, but there will be some new garage entrance doors to the side of the building which will allow several pits to run along the length of the garage. There will also be solar panels for a new composite garage roof.

The changes planned at Preston Bus depot

