Oversubscribed dance and cheerleading studio 'urgently' looking to open in Leyland

A popular cheerleading and dance company could soon open its doors in Leyland.

Sian Thorpe, owner of Infinity Cheer & Dance, has applied to change the use of Unit 6, Centurion Industrial Estate, Centurion Way, from storage and distribution to indoor sport.

The company, which was established in 2012, currently has 272 regular customers. After losing its previous unit to a housing development in 2021, athletes have been training in a school hall, but Ms Thorpe says this venue has reached capacity “very quickly” and they “urgently require these larger premises to be able to continue our plans of expansion for the business.”

She said: “We have been looking for suitable premises for over three years, and we are now delighted to have found a suitable site on Centurion Industrial Estate. This will allow our athletes to develop their skills further and train to higher standards than we are able to do in our current location which is a school in Preston. This is because of the increased floor space and the high ceilings that these premises on Centurion Industrial Estate possess.”

Unit 6, Centurion Way Industrial Estate, Centurion Way, Farington

The business draws in customers from Leyland, Chorley and Preston, but also as far away as Warrington, Horwich, Blackburn, Skelmersdale and Lancaster. It currently employs three full time and eight part time staff and there is a team of 15 volunteer coaches.

Unique offering

In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council, Ms Thorpe said: “The majority of our members are from the Leyland/Chorley area and could no longer continue with their sport to their level of attainment if the club was to close. We are the only club in Lancashire which provides the same provision for athletes with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. We have four SEND teams, ranging in size from 12 to 20 athletes.”

Parking

The unit in Leyland is currently empty and offers parking space for at least 10 cars in front of the building, which Ms Thorpe says “more than meets our needs as the majority of our athletes are dropped off and collected at the end of class.”

Operating hours