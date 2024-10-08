Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Outline plans for a business park on 10 acres of farmland in Mellor Brook have been put back on the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite seeing plans rejected by Ribble Valley Borough Council last year, Sander Douglas is back with an application to create an employment development of up to 9,290sqm on land at Causeway Farm, off the A59 Longsight Road. The land sits 300m to the north-east of Mellor Brook, 200m to the south-west of Osbaldeston, and approximately 1km to the east of the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone.

The use would be Class B2 - General Industrial and/or Use Class B8 - Storage and Distribution with access applied for off the A59. The proposal is that buildings would be broken down into three “development zones”, divided by Public Rights of Way that already exist on the land, or that would be re-routed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Ribble Valley Borough Council refused a similar development on grounds that was an inappropriate development in a countryside location and by virtue of its overall scale and footprint, would result in the introduction of an “incongruous, unsympathetic, and discordant form of development, of an overtly suburban appearance, particularly when viewed from the A59 approaching the site and Public Footpaths”.

A 3D rendering of how the site in Longsight Road could look | GA Studio/RVBC

What would it look like?

A Design and Access Plan submitted by the applicant states that a site mass study suggests that: “Large buildings with the flexibility to be subdivided into smaller units are not only the most desirable form of development with regards to future occupants, they are also the most efficient use of space on this site.” A proposed site plan shows a 30,000ft² unit in Zone A, 25,000ft² unit situated in Zone B, and two units making up a toal of 45,000ft²) situated in Zone C.

The proposal is that employment units ridge heights should not exceed a maximum of 12.75 metres and that materials used “should be in keeping with the surrounding character.” It has been proposd that the units would be timber-clad with aluminium roofs, rooflight and steel shutters.

Surrounding area

The Causeway Farmhouse that lies across the A59 from the site was likely built in the early 18th Century and has since been Grade II listed. A small number of other Grade II listed buildings sit within the surrounding area including a church and school built between 1837-1845 approximately 300m to the north-east of the site. The applicant argues that there is a precedent for industrial/commercial buildings with a petrol station, employment and agricultural buildings in the immediate context.