A new development of 49 'affordable homes' could be build on pasture land in Preston, if plans are approved.

Breck Homes has tabled the proposal for a 2.79 acre plot of land north of Lightfoot Lane and east of Tabley Lane, Cottam, with access from Lightfoot Lane. The scheme is proposed to provide a mix new, modern, energy efficient homes, consisting of eight maisonettes (16 per cent), 14 two-bed houses (29 per cent) and 27 three-bed houses (55 per cent).

This is the layout proposed by Breck Homes.

Who would live there?

Breck Homes say the development is "currently anticipated to be a mix of affordable rented and shared ownership" and "it is anticipated that the majority of the new homes will be occupied by people and young families in active employment, helping to ensure the economically active population can be retained and increase the support for existing local facilities."

How would they look?

According to plans submitted to Preston City Council, the layout will feature a mix of houses and maisonettes which are semi-detached or arranged in terraces of three to four dwellings. The maisonettes will each have their own access, and will all be two storeys high. Breck Homes say the buildings will be of a "traditional appearance with gable roofs". The materials used include either red or light brown brick, dark grey concrete roof tiling, white uPVC windows, soffits and fascias, and black uPVC rainwater goods.

This is the parcel of land in question.

The site

The site has an existing outline planning permission for residential development, and is surrounded by new development. To the east is an existing affordable housing development constructed by Westchurch Homesfor Community Gateway Housing Association and to the north is an existing Redrow Homes market housing development under construction.

Breck Homes say delivering 49 new affordable homes would help Preston Council continue a "trend of strong delivery" in meeting its required annual housing targets. But as the proposed scheme is to provide 100 per cent affordable housing, says the scheme "can only withstand limited planning gain developer contributions". This means that any request for financial contributions for off-site highway works, education, open space or healthcare would challenge the viability of the development.

What is affordable housing?

