Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An update has been given into the fate of three high-rise blocks of flats that were due to be demolished last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Carlisle House, Lincoln House and Richmond House off Avenham Lane had been under threat since cladding had to be removed following the Grenfell fire. Owners the Onward Group consulted with 180 tenants in 2022 and decided to knock them down and replace them with modern homes.

In 2023, the group made a Prior Notification Submission to Preston City Council for their demolition of as well as a single storey office building, stating that the work would commence on March 11, 2024.

So, what’s happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no work has started, and news of the regeneration has gone quiet. The Post approached Onward for an update, and they gave a new date for work to start - and it’s not far off.

A spokesman for Onward Homes said: “In 2022, following a consultation with residents, elected members and partners, we made the decision to demolish our three Avenham tower blocks and replace them with new, modern homes that better reflect the needs of our customers. Since then, our number one priority has been supporting residents through the rehousing process and we are pleased that almost all our customers have found another home in the area. This will continue to be our focus.

Carlisle House (pictured centre) Photo: Neil Cross

Spring

“Once all customers have found a home that meets their needs, the next step will be to appoint a demolition contractor and we will be in touch with local residents once this has been confirmed. At present we anticipate demolition work commencing in the spring of this year.

“In the meantime, we are preparing proposals for a more diverse mix of affordable, modern homes to replace the tower blocks. Together with our plans for Horrocks Mill, both schemes offer an enormous opportunity to boost the choice and supply of quality affordable homes in Preston. We share the Council’s commitment to delivering more affordable housing in Preston, one of our great northern cities. Our vision will deliver a transformative regeneration of the area and quality, affordable homes that support existing and future residents. We look forward to providing more detail on our plans in the coming months.”