Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Research carried out in Lancashire shows that firefighters called to the Grenfell flats fire are suffering similar illnesses to those who tackled 9/11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Anna Stec from the University of Central Lancashire has lead on a report published in Journal of Environmental and Occupational Medicine, which shows that one in four Grenfell firefighters surveyed have reported life changing health effects since, including 66 cases of digestive diseases, 64 respiratory diseases, 22 neurological diseases and 11 cancers.

The research, which was carried out with the assistance of the Fire Brigades Union, analysed available data from 524 of the 628 firefighters who attended the disaster in 2017, in which 72 people died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Stec, a world-leading expert in fire chemistry and toxicity, the study found that a majority of the 136 firefighters reporting health disorders had not worn respiratory protection at some point during their activities. They were unable to follow safety protocols due to the severity of the incident.

Firefighters were exposed to smoke with gases and particulate matter at a far higher levels than the limit set by the Health and Safety Executive, with many experiencing immediate symptoms including choking, difficulty breathing and vomiting on the night. Over three times as many firefighters who were exposed to smoke during the incident reported digestive and respiratory diseases in the three years following, compared to those who were not exposed.

Scientists warn that the full health impact of the Grenfell Tower fire is still unknown, with many cancers and diseases taking years more to develop.

Smoke billows from a fire that engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London in 2017. | victoria jones

Similarities with 9/11

Firefighters who attended Grenfell report similar health symptoms to the firefighters who responded to the collapse of the World Trade Centre. Following 9/11, a life-long health monitoring programme was set up for emergency responders and the local community, which has enabled early diagnosis and treatment of cancers and other diseases, saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, no established regular health monitoring program has been implemented for cancers and other diseases among the firefighters and residents affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: "As ever, our thoughts are with the bereaved, survivors and residents of the Grenfell Tower fire. On that tragic night, firefighters went above and beyond to save lives from an inferno that should never have happened. This new research shows that many of the firefighters who risked their own lives are now suffering serious health effects.

“We now have powerful evidence that firefighters were exposed to extreme levels of toxic smoke at the tower, many without any respiratory protection. The figures are stark, with 136 of those attending in the first 20 hours now living with one or more diseases associated with smoke exposure. We must learn from the aftermath of 9/11, which made it clear that enhanced health testing is vital to protecting the lives of firefighters and residents. Regular health monitoring must be rolled out across the fire and rescue service to ensure that diseases can be treated in their early stages.”

“Alarming”

Prof Stec said: “We know that firefighters are exposed to toxic contaminants in fire throughout their careers, and that preventative measures are needed to protect their health. Although it is not possible to definitively trace any disease back to a single incident, it is alarming that a high proportion of the firefighters who were exposed to very high smoke levels that night are now falling ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given that firefighting is classified as a carcinogenic occupation by the World Health Organisation and is associated with higher mortalities from rare cancers, introducing regular health monitoring for UK firefighters is essential.”