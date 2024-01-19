Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Costa drive-thru is coming soon on land next to Tarleton's Aldi supermarket.

The land - formerly the site of the Bay Tree Restaurant -was originally intended for office space for GBA Services Ltd, but the business had a change of heart.

Planning permission was secured last year for sit-in and drive-thru venue to the south of the Aldi store which opened in 2022, and it's currently being built.

GBA Services now want to secure permission for store-front fascia branding including illuminated signage and a 10m-tall free-standing drive-through sign. But not everyone is happy with the idea.

Concerns

Tarleton Parish Council has made an objection. In a letter to West Lancashire Borough Council, members state: "We write to express concerns regarding the proposed illuminated signage in the greenbelt and close to a residential area. We believe illuminated signage is not in keeping with a greenbelt area and has the potential to compromise this peaceful atmosphere, impacting the wellbeing of residents who have chosen to make this area their home.

"We kindly request that the Planning Department carefully considers the potential consequences of permitting illuminated signage in these sensitive areas. Additionally, we ask that you consider to explore alternative solutions that align with the community's commitment to environmental preservation and maintaining amenities." A neighbour has also objected, saying: "This proposal is not in keeping with this green belt area. The 10 metre illuminated sign will be taller than the adjacent Aldi building."