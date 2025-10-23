New chapter for acclaimed Lancashire gastropub as chef Mike Shaw joins the team

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
One of Lancashire’s best-rated gastropubs has a new chef at the helm.

Mike Shaw has been appointed Chef Patron at The Freemasons at Wiswell, marking a new chapter for the award-winning Ribble Valley venue.

He comes in following the departure of Steven Smith to KAJI Manchester. Smith, who spent 15 years as chef patron at The Freemasons, ensured the pub was continuously in the headlines, achieving accolades including a constant spot in the Estella Damm Top 50 gastropub awards as well as a continual Top 50 rating in the Good Food Guide. In 2016, the Freemasons was named in Harden's 2016 20 Top Sunday Roasts across the UK.

Shaw’s impressive career includes time at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Hambleton Hall, Gordon Ramsay’s Aubergine and as Sous Chef under Richard Neat in Cannes. He later became Head Chef at Gilpin Lodge, helping the Lake District hotel achieve a Michelin star.

A spokesman said: “Under Mike Shaw’s leadership, The Freemasons will continue to offer both its signature tasting menu and à la carte dining, alongside a programme of casual gastronomic events that celebrate the seasons and the best of British produce.

“And true to The Freemasons’ deep connection with its surroundings, Shaw has already been working closely with local suppliers and gamekeepers to craft the new menu.”

The Freemasons, an award-winning pub located in the middle of Wiswell.placeholder image
The Freemasons, an award-winning pub located in the middle of Wiswell. | Sam Quine

Reopening

The Freemasons will be closed throughout October as Mike and the team prepare their exciting new menus and plan for the coming months, with the pub also undergoing a series of small refurbishments. Guests can look forward to The Freemasons reopening on Wednesday, November 5.

Bookings for the coming months can be made here: https://www.freemasonsatwiswell.com

