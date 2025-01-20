The Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show of the Year took place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday and Sunday where many came to watch the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.

Known locally just as the Pigeon Show, it is the largest of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each year.

Now in it’s 54th year, the two-day event featured over 100 trade stands with exhibitors including various groups and organisations.

There was also charity pigeon auctions, raffles for new lofts, talks, films and young fanciers areas.

Take a look at same of the eye-catching pics from the event.

