Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you single and looking for love?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the answer is yes, then the BBC has just the show for you!

Calling all singletons!! | BBC

The company behind Married At First Sight UK and Love is Blind is looking for singles to take part in a dating show with a twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK will see 12 unlucky-in-love singles get matched up and married, before being marooned on a desert island, to see if true love will blossom or die.

On these remote beaches, the newlyweds will be put to the test as they live together with few resources, having to fend for themselves. They must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this dating reality format to the BBC.

Read More I'm a Lancashire girl living my dream and starring on Married at First Sight UK

“This unique new dating series will see couples who have previously been unlucky in love being paired up and sent straight on their honeymoon with no phone, no apps and no contact with the outside world - let’s see if they can make it work on their desert island and find love.”

The show is from the company behind E4’s MAFS which Amy Kenyon (pictured) from Blackburn is currently starring in. | E4/Channel 4

The show is currently looking for applicants who can apply to go on a once in a lifetime trip. You must be aged 18 or over and have the right to reside in the UK. Applications can be filled out online and involves answering some questions and submitting a photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First broadcast in Belgium, subsequent versions have aired in Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, and Czech Republic.

The format has also been commissioned in Australia. Stranded on Honeymoon Island will be debuting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025.

To apply for Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK click HERE.