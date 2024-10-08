New BBC show from Married at First Sight producers wants singletons from Preston, Blackpool and Burnley
If the answer is yes, then the BBC has just the show for you!
The company behind Married At First Sight UK and Love is Blind is looking for singles to take part in a dating show with a twist.
Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK will see 12 unlucky-in-love singles get matched up and married, before being marooned on a desert island, to see if true love will blossom or die.
On these remote beaches, the newlyweds will be put to the test as they live together with few resources, having to fend for themselves. They must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough.
Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this dating reality format to the BBC.
“This unique new dating series will see couples who have previously been unlucky in love being paired up and sent straight on their honeymoon with no phone, no apps and no contact with the outside world - let’s see if they can make it work on their desert island and find love.”
The show is currently looking for applicants who can apply to go on a once in a lifetime trip. You must be aged 18 or over and have the right to reside in the UK. Applications can be filled out online and involves answering some questions and submitting a photo.
First broadcast in Belgium, subsequent versions have aired in Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, and Czech Republic.
The format has also been commissioned in Australia. Stranded on Honeymoon Island will be debuting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025.
To apply for Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK click HERE.
