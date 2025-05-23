Nelson predator, 19, jailed for raping and sexually assaulting two teenagers

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 16:55 BST

A Nelson man has been jailed after raping and sexually assaulting two teenagers.

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Shane Philbrook, 19, of Railway Street, Nelson, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and five counts of sexual assault by touching.

Back in May 2023 Philbrook befriended his first victim, who was 13 years old at the time, over Snapchat. Two days later, when meeting the girl in person for the first time, Philbrook raped and sexually assaulted her.

Shane Philbrook, 19, of Railway Street, Nelson, has been found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and five counts of sexual assault by touching.
Shane Philbrook, 19, of Railway Street, Nelson, has been found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and five counts of sexual assault by touching. | Lancashire Police

Nine months later, in February last year, Philbrook sexually assaulted another victim, who was 16 at the time, at a youth club.

Appearing at ­­­­­­­­­­Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, in total, he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

He was also given a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DC Shanaz Kone of the Child Protection team, said: “Philbrook has a clear sexual interest in underage girls and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to him. The victims in this case have been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.”

DC Louise Warburton of the Child Protection team, added: “I praise the victims for having the strength to come forward and talk to us. I hope that with Philbrook now behind bars, they can begin to rebuild and move forward in their lives.”

If you have ever been a victim of a sexual offence, you can contact police on 101, or make an online report HERE.

