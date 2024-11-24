Nelson Christmas lights switch-on beats Storm Bert as thousands enjoy festivities
Visitors were treated to an enthralling afternoon of festive fun, crafts, food and live entertainment in Nelson Town Centre, which ended with a magnificent fireworks display.
Platinum selling DJ, TeeDee, headlined the main stage with a fantastic set, while local singer Sophie Stott also performed.
Gavin Young also showcased his vocal talents with some classic Christmas songs.
The main entertainment included dance performances from the Stage Door Youth Theatre, the Helen Green Academy of Dance and a special Christmas dance performance.
Those attending the event also got the chance to sing-a-long with a special ‘Children's Frozen Christmas Show', while the crowds danced along to the beat of the SambAfriq drummers.
Alongside the live performances, there were activities for all the family to get involved in, including free children's funfair rides, face painting, hair glitter, as well as stalls and Christmas card workshops in the Pendle Rise Shopping Centre.
Children had the chance to meet and take a picture with Santa, while the festive spirit was felt with performances throughout the afternoon by the Salvation Army Brass Band.
Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, winners of a special colouring competition which received over 800 entries were announced, with cash prizes presented to the three winners including first place going to Tobias Paul, 2nd place to Amal Nadeem and 3rd place to Mohammad Ayaan, while special recognition was given to M.Feroze Karim.
Coun Faraz Ahmad, Chair of Nelson Town Council, said: "What a wonderful day we have had here in Nelson. It has been really special to see so many people enjoying themselves and getting involved in the festivities despite the arrival of Storm Bert.
"We have had amazing performances, food and drink stalls, funfair rides, fireworks and much more. It has just been incredible!
