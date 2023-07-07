Woman escapes jail sentence after shoving female train guard at railway station near Lancaster
A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for ‘shoulder barging’ a female train guard at Arnside railway station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
The woman was convicted at court on Wednesday of common assault.
The conviction relates to an incident where she ‘shoulder barged’ a female train guard out of the way at Arnside railway station in July last year.
