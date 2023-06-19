News you can trust since 1886
Van driver runs off when stopped by police in Lancaster

The driver of a van decided to run off when he was stopped in Lancaster by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

Police said he unusually gave his name first but then ran off and left his mobile phone in the van.

Police seized the van and will speak to the driver about the motoring offences.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “The driver of this van decided to run off when stopped in Lancaster.

The driver of this van decided to run off when stopped in Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.The driver of this van decided to run off when stopped in Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
"Unusually he gave his name first and left his mobile phone in the van.

"Van seized and driver will be spoken to soon about the motoring offences.”