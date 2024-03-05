Two bodies and disembodied feet found in Heysham, Glasson Dock and Morecambe Bay remain unidentified

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launched by the Missing Persons Bureau, the grim website contains images and identifying features of 1,029 men and women, as well as details of 105 babies, who have remained unclaimed by their families.

Grim photos held on the site show victims’ faces taken from the mortuary slab, tattoos, items found on them such as jewellery and hair brooches, as well as eerie sketches and reconstructions of their faces.

The database includes details of a right foot found inside a sock and training shoe which was found at Middleton on August 5, 1987.

The feet were found in these trainers. Picture courtesy of UK Missing Persons Unit.

On August 31, 1987 a left foot was found in an identical sock and training shoe at Heysham. The shoes were British size 4.

The missing persons bureau database features all the information known about the feet, that they came from a white European woman between the ages of 17 and 50 and the trainers were grey and blue with three vertical stripes on the side.

The socks were white and were of a cotton type material.

As to why only a left foot and a right foot were found, in the case of 21 feet being washed up on the shores of the Salish Sea, the body of water that straddles the U.S.-Canada border on the Pacific coast, a coroner has said the feet likely become separated from the rest of the body as they decompose and the feet, encased in shoes, are left to float on ocean currents until they wash ashore.

Case number 06-023699 still remains unsolved to this day, and the rest of the body was never found.

Case number 15-004961 is the body of a white European man, found on the salt marshes on the River Lune estuary near Glasson Dock on August 10, 2015.

The man thought to be between the ages of 30 and 70, had collar length brown hair and was 170cm tall.

His clothing was black ‘Derri’ boots, a burgundy beanie hat with the ‘Adidas’ logo on the front, a blue hooded ‘Highpoint’ waterproof jacket, small size, a black jacket with ‘Northern Profile Security Services’ motif on the left chest area, a red, green and blue woollen jumper and a multi-coloured check shirt, also in a small size.

His possessions included a black wallet, two keys similar to Yale lock types, a JML credit card sized magnifying glass and a plastic card holder

containing two pieces of card believed to be from ‘Uncut’ magazine with song titles and a list of written film titles on the white reverse.

Case number 23-003614 is the body of a white European man, washed up at Roa Island in Morecambe Bay, south of Rampside, Barrow-in-Furness.

The man thought to be between the ages of 50-70, was of medium build with grey hair and was 182cm tall.

An artist's impression of the man whose body was found near Glasson Dock in 2015. Picture courtesy of UK Missing Persons Unit.

The body and the remains found at Middleton, Heysham and Glasson Dock are just two of four cases in Lancashire which remain unsolved.