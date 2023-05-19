Taser used on man arrested with knife in Morecambe street
A man carrying a knife was tasered and arrested in the street in the West End of Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Police said they were called to Westminster Road, Morecambe, at 12.50pm yesterday (May 18) to a report of a man being in possession of a knife.
Officers attended and in order to get compliance from the suspect, a taser was deployed.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing criminal damage.
He is currently in custody.