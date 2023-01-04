The History of Rock is a celebration of rock music through the decades.

A jaw dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of Rock!

Featuring the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns n Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.

The History of Rock comes to Lancaster Grand in February.

Rediscover the seeds of Rock ‘n Roll in the 1950s, the birth of Rock in the 60s, right through to the Classic Rock of the 70s and 80s.

A must see for any fan of Rock!

Experience this iconic music brought back to life by a live band consisting of what promoters describe as some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, as well as incredible concert staging and lighting.

Relive the greatest Rock songs of all time with The History of Rock.

The History of Rock comes to Lancaster Grand on February 2, 2023.