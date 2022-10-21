Helping members share resources, form relationships, access training, and create volunteering opportunities to encourage cohesion across the city, PCN’s work was invaluable but somewhat undervalued. Over the years, it withered on the vine.

Until last year, that is.

After a period of total dormancy prior to and during the pandemic, PCN was kicked back into life in September thanks to Tony Dawber and a handful of other volunteers, who - with help from new lottery funding - rekindled the organisation.

A Preston Community Network meeting

“It was the first time that a lot of small groups had met each other face-to-face since before lockdown, so there was a really positive atmosphere,” says Tony, 60, who is one of PCN’s Development and Communications Officers. “That was a real milestone.

“Since then, we’ve launched a new website with information on events, new groups, job vacancies, grant opportunities, and news,” adds Tony, who is from Chorley. “What my vision is is to provide community groups with everything they need with regards to governance, funding, and general information.

“There’s a great community spirit in Preston, but it can be transient what with us having a lot of students here, but we want to get people more involved,” Tony continues. “Nowadays, community spirit could be seen as being on the wane given things like church groups are not as prominent as they used to be, but we think it’d be great to try and rekindle it.

“We want to show that Preston isn’t just some post-industrial city with not much going for it, it’s a place with plenty happening and lots of people who care - that’s what our job is, to publicise those things and shine a light on the work being done by local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Community Network's Tony Dawber

From single-issue groups dedicated to saving playgrounds, church halls, or football pitches to a litany of other community- and religion-based groups, PCN can help with set-up, getting the word out, funding information, and even with things like transporting equipment. Importantly, they also have channels of access to bodies such as Lancashire County Council and Preston City Council.

“It’s extremely fulfilling work and I really enjoy it because you always feel like what you’re doing is worthwhile,” says Tony, who’s been involved since last September. “It’s been a very difficult time for these groups during Covid and lockdown and it’s hard to underestimate just how hard these smaller voluntary organisations have been hit.

“Things like parish and church groups which used to meet regularly often provided people’s only source of social contact and community assistance for some people,” he adds. “For that to have been taken away suddenly has meant that a lot of people lost an opportunity to get out and see others. It’s great to be able to help them get going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think people are slowly realising the importance of that human contact and, as people lose that reluctance to get out and about again, we’re all realising just how worthwhile these groups really are.”

The Preston Community Network relaunch