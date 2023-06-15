Police seize vehicle linked to burglaries in village near Lancaster
Police seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in Silverdale.
By Michelle Blade
Stolen property has been recovered and police enquiries are continuing.
If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Lancs Rural Police @LancRural Police tweeted: “West RTF have seized a vehicle linked to recent burglaries in the Silverdale area.
"Stolen property recovered & our enquiries continue...this wouldn't be possible without your help.
"If you have any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/plv9p”