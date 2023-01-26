News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police incident on Ridge in Lancaster – residents told not to leave their homes

Residents of Patterdale Road in Lancaster have been told to stay in their homes by police due to an ongoing incident.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 1:56pm

An eyewitness told the Lancaster Guardian that Patterdale Road in Lancaster was taped off at both ends with crime scene tape and police were at both ends of the street.

Police have apparently asked for back up officers because an officer from Fleetwood at the scene this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A resident of Patterdale Road for many years said she heard what sounded like fireworks in the area last night.

Police have taped off Patterdale Road in Lancaster due to an ongoing police incident. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Most Popular
Read More
Pictures from the scene as police cordon off part of Lancaster estate

The eyewitness said: “I have a friend who lives on Patterdale Road and she has been told she must remain in her property unless she has an essential appointment.”

Ridge Square shops have also been cordoned off and buses and traffic are being diverted.

We have contacted police for a comment.

More to follow...