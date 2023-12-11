Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested on suspicion of sexual offence on Lancaster bus
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence after an incident on a bus.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Friday December 8 at approximately 6.30pm on Stagecoach bus number 1A travelling into Lancaster city centre after which a man was arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence.
It is believed the incident was witnessed by multiple passengers on the bus.
If anyone has any information, please ring 101 quoting Police log number LC-20231208-1145 or email [email protected].