Police appeal for information after off-road biker did wheelie and rode on wrong side of Morecambe road

Do you recognise this rider or off-road bike?

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On Sunday it was seen on Lancaster Road near the York Hotel in Morecambe doing a wheelie and riding on the wrong side of the road, putting other road users at risk.

If you have any information please ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230122-0646.

#OpPropulsion tackles nuisance off-road bikes in local communities and police will take positive action to ensure the streets are safe.

