Morecambe man accused of stealing gaming equipment, an iPhone and iPads from his employer
A Morecambe man is in court today accused of stealing from his employers.
Andrew Corner, 24, of Whinsfell View, Morecambe is to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court to face charges of theft by employee.
Andrew Corner is charged with the theft of iPads, an iPhone and gaming equipment worth a total of £1854.92 belonging to ICT Reverse between September 22, 2022 and October 5, 2022.
He is also charged with possession of Class B drug.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 9).