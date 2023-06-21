News you can trust since 1886
Missing 15-year-old girl found by train guard at Morecambe railway station

A missing 15-year-old girl was safely brought to officers at Lancaster train station after she came to the attention of a train guard at Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

The 15-year-old girl had been reported missing from Burton-on-Trent.

BTP Lancashire officers worked with BTP Greater Manchester officers to get her home safely.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Thanks to the actions of @Guard_Amos, a 15-year old girl who had been reported missing from #BurtonOnTrent was brought to officers at #Lancaster after coming to his attention at #Morecambe.

Lancaster Railway Station.Lancaster Railway Station.
Lancaster Railway Station.
"All #safeguarding checks completed and we worked with @BTPGtrMcr to get her home safely.”

