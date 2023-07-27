Man and dog rescued after being cut off by tide near prom in Morecambe

A man and his dog were rescued by Morecambe RNLI after being cut off by the tide near Sandylands promenade in Morecambe. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

Morecambe RNLI crews received reports of a person cut off by the incoming tide in the area of Sandylands promenade on Wednesday July 26 at 2.27pm.

The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft and Inshore Rescue Lifeboat launched to the area.

One man and a dog were found surrounded by the incoming tide.

The RNLI volunteers took the casualty to the safety of the shore by hovercraft.

A spokesperson for Morecambe RNLI said: “Heading to the coast or out on the water is a great way to have fun and stay active.

"But, if you're not careful, it's a lot easier to get into trouble in the water than you might think.

“Conditions can change quickly and if you're not prepared, you can easily get caught out.