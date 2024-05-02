Man, 19, arrested by police from Lancaster on suspicion of criminal damage and assault
British Transport Police officers from Lancaster arrested a 19-year-old man in Bacup who was wanted for criminal damage to a taxi and an assault on the driver.
Police said that following a full admission in interview, and after liaising with the victim, he will be given a conditional caution.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: "Officers from #Lancaster attended an address in #Bacup and #arrested a 19-year old male who was wanted for criminal damage to a taxi and an assault on the driver.
"Following a full admission in interview, and after liaising with the victim, he will be given a Conditional Caution.”
A conditional caution requires an offender to comply with conditions, as an alternative to prosecution.