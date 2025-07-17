Lancaster’s Lovely Eggs headlining forest arts and music festival

Lancaster’s Lovely Eggs have been announced as the headline act for the Seek Out arts and music festival, from July 25-27.

The Lovely Eggs hit the road in the autumn for their 20th anniversary tour.

But first Holly Ross and her husband David Blackwell, aka the Lovely Eggs, will be treading the needle cushioned lanes of the Gisburn Forest for a very special summer show on the roof of the Pennines.

Their last album Eggsistentialism, crafted in New York by Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann, landed rave reviews.

“Eggsistentialism is a reflection on what has been happening to us these last couple of years, stewing up in Eggland in our own juices,” said Holly.

“We are very much looking forward to playing at the Seek Out festival.”

The Lovely Eggs will be joined by Lancaster pals Morton Betts on the Forest Stage.

The ferocious four-piece have taken their name from Morton Betts, who played in the first FA Cup final in 1872, scoring the only goal for Wanderers against Royal Engineers.

And these young punks are making a real name for themselves with their white-hot live shows and are not to be missed.

“We are thrilled with the line-up, with artists from all over the world coming to Stephen Park,” said Seek Out promoter Zak Burgess.

“We’ve worked so hard to put it together and with the help of Gary Ward and so many others there’s a great fusion of sounds: jazz, punk, funk, folk and psychedelia for festival-goers to enjoy.”

He added: “One of the highlights will be O., saxophonist Joe Henwood and drummer Tash Keary.

“They are a hugely talented duo and recently supported Jack White (White Stripes) in concert.

“They are receiving a lot of the media attention after their brilliant debut album (Weird0s) on Speedy Wunderground label, so we are very excited to bring them to Seek Out.”

Seek Out uses the same scenic location as the much-loved Cloudspotting at Stephen Park in the heart of the Gisburn Forest near Clitheroe.

Inspired by Cloudspotting founders Helen Ficorilli and the late Matthew Evans, his friends and family remain the driving force behind Seek Out, one of Lancashire’s most unusual festivals.

“Matt Evans inspired so many people, including myself, and with Seek Out we wanted to build on what Matt achieved with Cloudspotting,” said Zak.

“That venue, at Stephen Park, was Matt’s project and nobody can take that away.

“When we book the bands (for Seek Out) we always mention Matt to the artists, what he did and who he inspired.

“I think that’s really important.”

He added: “We had to keep the music flowing because that’s exactly what Matt would have wanted.”

Organisers are keen to promote Seek Out as a family friendly festival, with arts, crafts, theatre, well-being workshops and outdoor activities for children throughout the weekend.

There will be a campsite available on the festival site and Seek Out tickets are available via the Grand Theatre, Clitheroe website or https://www.seekoutfestival.co.uk/

SeekOut runs from July 25-27 and acts include The Lovely Eggs, Kaidi Akinnibi, Calluna Sun, British Birds, Cloe Velez and many more.