Lancaster woman, 62, had knuckledusters and drugs in her house

A Lancaster woman who admitted having knuckledusters and controlled drugs in her house has been given a community order at Preston Magistrates' Court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Sylvia Humpage, 62, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster, had earlier pleaded guilty to having knuckledusters in her house on February 7, 2023 and also pleaded guilty to possessing Class C drugs on the same date.

Magistrates sentenced Humpage to a community order with curfew for 12 weeks and electronic tag.

They also ordered her to pay court costs of £199.The knuckledusters are to be forfeited and destroyed.The Class C drugs are also to be forfeited and destroyed.