Lorelle Thompson, 31, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, stole alcohol worth £201 from Booths Garstang on October 26, 2022, alcohol worth £423 from the same store on November 7, 2022, alcohol worth £227 from the same store on November 13 and alcohol and hot food from the same store on November 15, 2022.

She was found guilty of all four charges and was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 20 days rehabilitation requirement and an exclusion requirement for 12 months of not entering Booths stores in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also ordered to pay £114 compensation.