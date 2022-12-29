Lancaster man due in court accused of having dangerous dog which injured dog walker then killed his pet
A Lancaster man is due to appear in court today, (December 29) charged with four offences including owning an out of control dog which caused injury, criminal damage relating to the killing of a pet dog by his dog, theft and possession of Class B drug.
Callum Lee Casson, 23, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster is charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control on the cycle track near Aldcliffe Hall Lane, Lancaster which injured a man and also killed a Romanian Terrier crossbreed dog worth £1000.
He is also charged with the theft of a quadbike worth £14k and possession of a Class B drug.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (December 29).