Lancaster man accused of threatening person with meat cleaver and criminal damage
A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Sam Richard Cooper, 31, of Water Street, is charged with damaging a window worth £50 on April 26 and damaging a door lock and glass pane worth £200 on February 7.
He is also charged with having a meat cleaver in Ridge Street, Lancaster on February 7 and threatening someone with it.
He is due at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday).