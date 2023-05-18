News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster man accused of threatening person with meat cleaver and criminal damage

A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

Sam Richard Cooper, 31, of Water Street, is charged with damaging a window worth £50 on April 26 and damaging a door lock and glass pane worth £200 on February 7.

He is also charged with having a meat cleaver in Ridge Street, Lancaster on February 7 and threatening someone with it.

He is due at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday).

Preston Magistrates' Court Preston Magistrates' Court
