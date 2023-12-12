Lancaster man accused of ‘sex chat’ with child under 16
A Lancaster man is due to appear in court accused of engaging a child under 16 in a ‘sex chat’.
Timothy Lamb, 23, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 in Lancaster on December 8.
He is also charged with being drunk and disorderly in Scale Hall Lane in Lancaster on the same date.
He is due before magistrates at Blackburn today (Tuesday).