Lancaster festival honours Pendle Witches on anniversary of 1612 trials

At the heart of The Witches’ Revival is an interactive art installation, called Return of the Witches, which takes visitors on a journey to meet the seven main archetypes of the Witch, including the Wisewoman, the Creatrix and the Healer, and invites them to explore and reclaim the power of those parts within themselves.

Running alongside, The Witches’ School of Wonder daily programme of healing workshops and inspiring talks, will feature Lucy H. Pearce, bestselling author of Burning Woman, and other eminent female authors such as Seed SistAS, Annie R. McEwen, Liz Rothschild, Sarah Robinson and Carly Mountain.

A major highlight will be Witch Story, an immersive live evening show written and performed by singer-songwriter Lynsey Tidbury and dance artist Sara Carter.

Witches festival organisers Lynsey Tidbury, Sara Carter, Paula Valsler-Fox and Cali White.

Inaugurating the anniversary of the hangings of 10 witches on Gallows Hill in Lancaster, a pilgrimage walk on Sunday August 20 will be the focus for a day of outdoor remembrance.

Starting at Lancaster Castle and tracing the final steps of the Pendle Witches up to Williamson Park, the walk will complete with a picnic and celebration, marking the end of the festival. Families are welcome.

Cali White says: “We are hoping this will become an annual event for Lancaster, helping to keep the story of the Pendle Witches alive in helpful and meaningful ways.”

The festival will be held at The Storey, Lancaster from August 17-20.

