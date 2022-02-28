County hall in Preston was illuminated in blue and yellow to express support for the Ukrainian people.

It comes as Russia continues its invasion into the country.

Along with county hall, Preston Market Hall, Chorley town hall and Blackpool Tower, were among the buildings lit up.

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancastrians are horrified at the violent conflict which is unfolding in Ukraine, and we want to add our voices to those across the world calling for the Russian leadership to immediately cease their aggression towards this peaceful country.

“There are many people in Lancashire with links to Ukraine and Eastern Europe who will be desperately worried for family and friends in the region, and deeply concerned at the situation which is developing.

“The people of Ukraine are at the very forefront of our minds, and we have chosen to illuminate County Hall in the colours of the Ukranian flag as a simple gesture of our solidarity with them as we hope for an immediate end to this completely unjustified invasion.

“It is shocking and upsetting to see people driven from their homes in fear, however we stand ready to play our part in aiding their resettlement should the Home Office establish a programme, and continue Lancashire’s longstanding support for those fleeing conflict in their homeland.”

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown condemned the Russian invasion.

“We join towns and cities across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world in condemning the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We urge the international community to work together to find a diplomatic solution and restore peace,” he said.

“As an act of solidarity, Preston Market Hall and canopy will be lit blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – from [Friday] evening to mark the innocent victims of conflict. I know I am not alone in sending my thoughts and prayers to those who are now facing this terrible crisis.