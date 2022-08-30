Good Morning Britain: Flat tyre forces Preston comic and podcaster Freddy Quinne to miss appearance in debate about millennials' 'lack of life skills'
Preston born Freddy Quinne appeared on morning TV to argue that millennials do have life skills but failed to make the interview in-person due to a flat tyre.
The comedian, based in Penwortham, Preston was criticised by journalist Nina Myskow via webcall after he failed to attend the interview for Good Morning Britain due to a flat tyre.
It didn’t help matters that the comedian, 34, was arguing that millennials do have life skills.
The debate on the morning breakfast program was sparked after radio DJ Roman Kemp tweeted that he didn’t know the uses of the three, individual drawer compartments of a washing machine.
This sparked the debate that millennials – people who became young adults around the turn of the new millenium – in today’s day lack basic life skills.
Good Morning Britain (GMB), featured the dispute with Miss Myskow arguing against Mr Quinne at 8.30 this morning.
Freddy logged on for his interview from Preston after failing to get to the London studio in person, prompting criticism from Nina. She said: “Do you not feel ashamed of yourself? That you didn’t have the gumption or the energy or the motivation to get here? Not to let people down? You should take responsibility for your actions.”
Freddy fired back quickly by saying: “This is going to shock you but not everyone lives in London! I live four hours away. So at 3’oclock in the morning what would you have suggested I’d of done?”
The comedian defending millennials based his argument around the fact that young people now use Google instead, he argued: “It’s not a case of millennials lacking life skills, I think it’s a case of young millionaires lacking life skills.
"Of course Roman Kemp doesn’t know how to work household appliances, but if you ask the average, you know, person living in a house. I’m sure they’d know, and if not they’d just Google it. Because that’s how our generation consumes knowledge nowadays. Knowledge isn’t handed down like we’re in some sort of remote South-American tribe in the Amazon. It’s just found online and anything that I need to know I can find with a quick Google.”