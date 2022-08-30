Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian, based in Penwortham, Preston was criticised by journalist Nina Myskow via webcall after he failed to attend the interview for Good Morning Britain due to a flat tyre.

It didn’t help matters that the comedian, 34, was arguing that millennials do have life skills.

The debate on the morning breakfast program was sparked after radio DJ Roman Kemp tweeted that he didn’t know the uses of the three, individual drawer compartments of a washing machine.

The debate aired just before 9am this morning.

This sparked the debate that millennials – people who became young adults around the turn of the new millenium – in today’s day lack basic life skills.

Good Morning Britain (GMB), featured the dispute with Miss Myskow arguing against Mr Quinne at 8.30 this morning.

Freddy logged on for his interview from Preston after failing to get to the London studio in person, prompting criticism from Nina. She said: “Do you not feel ashamed of yourself? That you didn’t have the gumption or the energy or the motivation to get here? Not to let people down? You should take responsibility for your actions.”

Freddy fired back quickly by saying: “This is going to shock you but not everyone lives in London! I live four hours away. So at 3’oclock in the morning what would you have suggested I’d of done?”

The comedian defending millennials based his argument around the fact that young people now use Google instead, he argued: “It’s not a case of millennials lacking life skills, I think it’s a case of young millionaires lacking life skills.