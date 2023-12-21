News you can trust since 1886
Four people charged with assault after claims man was threatened with fake gun in Morecambe

Police have charged four people as part of an investigation into a serious assault which took place at a property in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
During the incident, which is alleged to have happened at an address on Sefton Road on November 18 but only reported to police on Monday, (December 18) a man was threatened with an imitation gun.

Four people were arrested and charged with the below offences.

David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have charged four people following an assault in Morecambe.Police have charged four people following an assault in Morecambe.
Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They were all remanded into custody and are due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday December 21).