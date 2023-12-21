Four people charged with assault after claims man was threatened with fake gun in Morecambe
During the incident, which is alleged to have happened at an address on Sefton Road on November 18 but only reported to police on Monday, (December 18) a man was threatened with an imitation gun.
Four people were arrested and charged with the below offences.
David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
They were all remanded into custody and are due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday December 21).