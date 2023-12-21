Four people charged with assault after claims man was threatened with fake gun in Morecambe

Police have charged four people as part of an investigation into a serious assault which took place at a property in Morecambe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the incident, which is alleged to have happened at an address on Sefton Road on November 18 but only reported to police on Monday, (December 18) a man was threatened with an imitation gun.

Four people were arrested and charged with the below offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have charged four people following an assault in Morecambe.

Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.