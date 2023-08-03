Driver taken to hospital after car hits tractor on road near Lancaster
The driver of a car was taken to hospital after their vehicle hit a tractor on a road near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Police were called at 3.29pm yesterday (Wednesday), to Corricks Lane, Lancaster, to a report of a road traffic collision.
At the scene they found a car had collided with a tractor.
The driver of the car was treated at hospital for a minor injury.
Police closed the road after the crash but said the road reopened around 8pm.
The road closure caused considerable traffic in the area.