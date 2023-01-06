The Baylight ‘23 festival will take place over three days during February half term – February 16-18 and the event is free entry for the public.

It will be open, in the dark, from 6pm to 10pm.

The art trail comprises 12 installations and experiences designed and developed by international and national artists.

The art pieces are not only artistically intriguing but also entertaining and interactive – inspiring for the grown-ups and fun for the kids.

The setting for the exhibition is Morecambe Seafront - along the part which faces the town centre with its pubs and restaurants open for warm drinks and snacks for visitors.

It will run along the curving shapes of Morecambe Bay for just over a mile from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel and Stone Jetty.

Many of the exhibits reflect or symbolise the beauty of Morecambe Bay’s environment and, with a rising tide in the evenings, the installations will be reflected in the water.

Picture from Google Street View.

Lancashire County Council has awarded £425,000 towards Phase 2 of the project over two years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery & Growth Fund, which was set up to support projects which can help local economies to bounce back from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baylight’23 also has match funding from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "Morecambe Sparkle CIC’s plans promise to bring a real boost to the town over what are usually quieter months for local businesses by reinventing winter illuminations in a way which is unique to Morecambe.

“Baylight 23 will be just the start of something which we hope will bring new visitors and investment along with opportunities for residents and businesses for decades to come.